Chris Cuomo Says Greta Thunberg Is Off Limits Because She’s A ‘Kid.’ Twitter Users Recall Some Recent CNN History

CNN host Chris Cuomo received some unsolicited CNN history from Twitter users on Thursday after a post declaring teenaged climate activist Greta Thunberg off limits because she is “a kid.”

“Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid?” Cuomo tweeted, along with a link to a Washington Post article about U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joking on Thursday that Thunberg can speak about corporate fossil fuel divestment “after she goes and studies economics in college.”

Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, who suffers from Asperger’s, became TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year after a September speech to the United Nations accusing world leaders of stealing her “dreams” and her “childhood” by not taking enough action on climate change. In December, she told reporters that world leaders not taking action should be put “against the wall,” later clarifying that the statement was not meant to condone violence.

While Thunberg has a global following, Twitter users pointed out that another individual, Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, who recently settled a lawsuit with Cuomo’s network for the “emotional distress, damage to reputation and distress to his family” caused by CNN falsely characterizing him and his fellow students as having mocked a Native American man at the March for Life in January 2019. (RELATED: Tucker: Greta Thunberg Is ‘A Kind Of Human Shield’ Politicians Use To ‘Demand Power’)

Didn’t your garbage network just settle a nine-figure lawsuit for defaming a Catholic child at a pro-life march? https://t.co/C5iToustQA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 23, 2020

Your network just had to settle a $275 million lawsuit for smearing and lying about an under aged kid who was not a public figure Greta Thunberg is a public figure who wants the spotlight and has been heavily promoted by your company There’s a big difference https://t.co/Xlpew5TTRO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 23, 2020

