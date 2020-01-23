Oklahoma State Running Back Chuba Hubbard Says The Cowboys Will Win A National Title

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard thinks the Cowboys will win the national title.

Hubbard decided to return to Stillwater for another year of college football after being able to go pro, and now he thinks there’s a national title waiting for them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re bringing a national championship to Stillwater,” Hubbard said in a Twitter video posted by Carson Cunningham earlier in the week.

I hate to burst Hubbard’s bubble here, but the Cowboys aren’t winning a national title. That’s just not going to happen.

They’re not even one of the top two or three teams in the Big 12. I love Mike Gundy, Hubbard is a hell of a player but it’s not happening.

Would I like to see Gundy win a national title? Absolutely. That’d be golden content. That man is a factory of electricity.

Still, it’s not going to happen. They won’t even sniff the playoff next season. I love all the people down in Stillwater, but let’s stick to the facts.

It’s great that Hubbard came back, but there’s no national title coming to the Cowboys and OSU fans.