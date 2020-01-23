Gus Malzhan Says Chad Morris Will Control Auburn’s Offense

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn is handing control of the offense over to OC Chad Morris.

According to Josh Vitale, Malzahn told the media Morris will completely control the offense, and added, "I trust him 110 percent."

Gus Malzahn said Chad Morris will have full control of Auburn’s offense this upcoming season. “I trust him 110 percent,” Malzahn said. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 21, 2020

Story: “We’re going to turn him loose. … You don’t hire a guy like Chad Morris unless you’re going to do that.”https://t.co/Up7uTXLUfJ — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 21, 2020

Well, this sure should be interesting. For those of you who might have forgotten, Morris last coached at Arkansas.

In case you’re wondering how that went, it went horribly wrong. He had zero success, and was canned before even sniffing the end of his contract.

Now, he’s been scooped up by Malzahn and Auburn to oversee the offense under Bo Nix. To say the expectations are high would be an understatement.

Malzahn is routinely on the hot seat. Handing your offense over to a coach who just got ran out of Arkansas is a bold move!

We’ll see how it works out for Malzahn, but this seems like it has a lot of potential to go sideways on him.