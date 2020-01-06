It’s The First Time Since 2013 The Patriots Or Alabama Won’t End The Season With A Championship

One insane stat shows how dominant the Patriots and Alabama have been at football the past several years.

As pointed out in a Reddit post, this will be the first time since 2013 that Alabama or the Patriots don’t end their season with a title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Starting in the 2014 playoffs for the NFL and CFP, the Crimson Tide and New England have alternated years with championships.

Now, the Patriots are out of the playoffs and Alabama never even made the CFP.

I don’t know much about statistics, but I’m pretty sure the odds of something like this happening over the course of several years is absurd.

Alabama and New England have both been the crown jewels of their respective sports for the past several years.

Under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, the two organizations have dominated.

The fact this is the first time since 2013 neither will win a title is a testament to their great success. Speaking of the two legendary coaches, I suggest you watch HBO’s documentary on them if you haven’t already.

It’s absolutely incredible.

We’ll see if either bounces back next season. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against either of them. That much is for sure.