REPORT: LSU Earned $200 Million In Free Advertising During National Title Run

LSU generated a ton of free media during their national title run.

According to WBRZ, the analytical firm Joyce Julius and Associates studied the press the Tigers received, and the number came out to $200 million in free advertising. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, that’s what we like to call a ton of cash. LSU was in the headlines for months leading up to the national title game, but I never expected the number to be this high.

Earning $200 million in free media is simply absurd.

I guess that’s what happens when you have the Heisman winner and arguably the most electric coach in the sport.

Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron are golden content whenever they’re in front of the cameras. Apparently, that translates to some big dollars.

Despite not being a pro-SEC guy, I do love the fact LSU took the college football world by storm. They were an incredibly entertaining team this past season.

Props to the Tigers for bringing home a national title, and earning a bunch of free media for their school. 2019 was a hell of a year to be pulling for LSU.