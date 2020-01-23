Politics

Rudy Giuliani Promises Dirt On Biden: ‘I Will Now Start To Reveal The Evidence’

Former Mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani speaks during the Conference In Support Of Freedom and Democracy In Iran on June 30, 2018 in Paris, France

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani teased a dump of information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter on Thursday, saying that he’s going to now “reveal the evidence.”

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more,” Giuliani said in a tweet.

“I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

It’s unclear exactly what he’s referring to, but the former New York City mayor has long claimed to have information on the Biden family.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the signing of HR 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, July 29, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, his efforts to get dirt on Biden have been at the center of the impeachment efforts against Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News in November, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a “pay-for-play scheme in the Obama administration that will be devastating to the Democrat Party.” (RELATED: Trump Defends Giuliani Following Explosive Impeachment Hearings — ‘One Of The Great Crime Fighters Of All Time’)