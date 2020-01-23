Rudy Giuliani Promises Dirt On Biden: ‘I Will Now Start To Reveal The Evidence’

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani teased a dump of information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter on Thursday, saying that he’s going to now “reveal the evidence.”

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more,” Giuliani said in a tweet.

“I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

It’s unclear exactly what he’s referring to, but the former New York City mayor has long claimed to have information on the Biden family.

Indeed, his efforts to get dirt on Biden have been at the center of the impeachment efforts against Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News in November, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a “pay-for-play scheme in the Obama administration that will be devastating to the Democrat Party.” (RELATED: Trump Defends Giuliani Following Explosive Impeachment Hearings — ‘One Of The Great Crime Fighters Of All Time’)