Zion Williamson Scores 22 Points For The New Orleans Pelicans In NBA Debut

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made his NBA debut Wednesday night in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and he didn’t disappoint.

The former Duke star dropped 22 points in the losing effort in only 18 minutes on the floor. He also tacked on seven rebounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights of his awesome first taste of NBA action below.

Well, people waited months and months for Zion to arrive. After dealing with some health issues, he finally made his debut last night.

The Pelicans might not have won, but Zion balled out. Just in case anybody forgot how electric he is, the ultra-athletic forward reminded the world Wednesday night.

I recognize that it’s just one game, but I think it’s 100% acceptable to get excited about Zion. This dude has all the hype in the world, and he deserves it.

Zion is a human highlight reel.

I can’t wait to see what Zion does the rest of the season. If Wednesday night was a preview of things to come, then fans are in for a very fun time down in New Orleans.