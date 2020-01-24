Jimmy Garoppolo Says Patrick Mahomes Made Sure He Was Okay After Tearing His ACL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently had a great story about Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

According to Matt Barrows, Jimmy G told the media Mahomes walked over to his locker room after tearing his ACL last season to make sure he was okay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” the 49ers quarterback explained.

A nice sportsmanship moment after Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL tear in KC last year: Patrick Mahomes walked alone from the Chiefs’ locker room to the #49ers’ to offer his support for the fallen QB.

”For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” Garoppolo said. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 23, 2020

There’s no doubt at all that Mahomes is a class act. Everything you hear about him is always great stuff. There’s literally no negative stories.

Walking over to an opposing team’s locker room to check on your injured counterpart is a simple move, but it goes to show what Mahomes is like as a man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

I’m not sure too many players would do the same. Maybe that’s a poor reflection on the other players, but it’s also a sign how great Mahomes is when it comes to his leadership.

There’s no doubt at all Mahomes is the kind of guy I’d want in a foxhole with me. No doubt about it. He’s the kind of guy you want to go to war with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Dec 8, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

Now, he and Jimmy G will battle it out February 2 in the Super Bowl.