Jimmy Garoppolo Says Patrick Mahomes Made Sure He Was Okay After Tearing His ACL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently had a great story about Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

According to Matt Barrows, Jimmy G told the media Mahomes walked over to his locker room after tearing his ACL last season to make sure he was okay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” the 49ers quarterback explained.

There’s no doubt at all that Mahomes is a class act. Everything you hear about him is always great stuff. There’s literally no negative stories.

Walking over to an opposing team’s locker room to check on your injured counterpart is a simple move, but it goes to show what Mahomes is like as a man.

 

I’m not sure too many players would do the same. Maybe that’s a poor reflection on the other players, but it’s also a sign how great Mahomes is when it comes to his leadership.

There’s no doubt at all Mahomes is the kind of guy I’d want in a foxhole with me. No doubt about it. He’s the kind of guy you want to go to war with.

 

Now, he and Jimmy G will battle it out February 2 in the Super Bowl.