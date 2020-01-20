Detroit Tigers Have Drafted More Super Bowl Quarterbacks Than The Lions

One stat tells you all you need to know about how pathetic the Detroit Lions have been as an organization the last several decades.

According to WZYX.com, the Detroit Tigers have drafted more starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl than the Detroit Lions have. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How is that possible? Well, it’s actually pretty simple. The Tigers drafted Mahomes a couple years ago, and he’ll be starting in two weeks in the game against the 49ers.

The Lions very obviously have never done the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:19pm PST

I wish there was a way for me to defend this, but there’s just not. There’s just no defense at all. The Lions are just a horrible team.

Imagine being so bad at football for decades that the baseball team in the same town has more starting QBs in the Super Bowl than you.

I’ve been a Detroit Lions fan since I was born. I inherited it in my DNA. However, I’m not even going to attempt to pretend like this is okay.

It’s just sad. It’s a sad team, we’re a sad fanbase and there’s nothing else that needs to be said. We simply suck.