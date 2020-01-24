Nick Saban And Bill Belichick Spend Time Together At The Senior Bowl

Alabama coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots leader Bill Belichick spent some time together at the Senior Bowl.

The Patriots tweeted out a photo of the two legendary coaches exchanging some words while taking in practice, and it's awesome.

Check it out below!

Meanwhile in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/BPDuzxFTMq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2020

The first thought I had when I saw this picture was that I would spend so much money to just sit around for a day and listen to these two men talk football.

For those of you who haven’t seen the HBO special, I suggest you watch it immediately. It’s an incredible look at the mindsets of the two men, who each have six titles as head coaches at their respective levels.

I would honestly give up several months worth of paychecks to listen to them talk completely unfiltered. The HBO special was great, but I want to know what they’re talking about when it’s just complete privacy.

We’re talking about the two greatest football minds of my lifetime. Bill Belichick made the Patriots a dynasty, and Saban turned Alabama into a juggernaut unlike anything we’ve ever seen in college football before.

I put the number at six paychecks. That’s what I’d be willing to sacrifice for a day of unfiltered conversation with Nick Saban and Bill Belichick.

Is that a lot to give up? Sure, but I’d probably earn it back 10 times over with the knowledge I’d learn.

