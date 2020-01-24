Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Disney+ Has Been Paused, Massive Changes Are Being Made

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ with Ewan McGregor has been paused for the time being.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney hit the pause button after the original scripts were “jettisoned.” (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

Now, the hunt is on for new writers to take a stab at the latest “Star Wars” project. The series will also reportedly go from six episodes to four.

This certainly isn’t great news for fans of the epic saga. I think I speak for everyone when I say Ewan McGregor as the legendary Jedi was one of the few bright spots in the prequels.

An entire series revolving around him should be absolutely epic. Now, it looks like we’re going to be waiting awhile until we get it.

Having said that, I’d rather have Disney take their time to get it correct than rush it. I’m willing to wait if it means the final product is perfect.

That’s substantially better than rushing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and having it suck. He’s way too iconic of a character to ruin just to get it to us quickly.

So, while I’m not pleased we’re going to have to wait a long time, I’m okay with it as long as it’s awesome once it arrives on Disney+.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them!