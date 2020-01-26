Nuggets, Rockets Hold Moment Of Silence For Kobe Bryant

The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence for former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant ahead of their home game against the Houston Rockets.

After speculation about whether or not the game would even be played following the devastating news of Kobe’s death, the two teams observed a moment of silence before the opening tip, and emotions were on display. (RELATED: Sports World Reacts On Twitter To Kobe Bryant’s Death)

Rockets and Nuggets hold a moment of silence to mourn Kobe Bryant’s death before their game today. pic.twitter.com/IBVLABgaDN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020

In addition to Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and three others were also killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa Bryant, all of Kobe’s family, friends, and the entire NBA community. This sport will never be the same.