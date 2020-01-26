Editorial

Nuggets, Rockets Hold Moment Of Silence For Kobe Bryant

gettyimages-102186206-594x594
William Davis Reporter
The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence for former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant ahead of their home game against the Houston Rockets.

After speculation about whether or not the game would even be played following the devastating news of Kobe’s death, the two teams observed a moment of silence before the opening tip, and emotions were on display. (RELATED: Sports World Reacts On Twitter To Kobe Bryant’s Death)

In addition to Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and three others were also killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa Bryant, all of Kobe’s family, friends, and the entire NBA community. This sport will never be the same.