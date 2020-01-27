‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $120 Million Domestically, Has $34 Million Weekend

“Bad Boys for Life” had another incredible weekend at the box office.
The film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence earned $34 million this past weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
That was good enough to push the numbers to more than $120 million domestically.
Below is a live look at the studio executives as they start counting all the money falling their heads.
I still haven’t had a chance to see the latest film in the epic saga from Smith and Lawrence, but there’s no doubt I eventually will.
These films are the definition of a movie made for guys. It’s all about explosions, action scenes, everything is over the top and they’re just awesome.
I have no doubt at all that “Bad Boys for Life” is just as good as the previous two.
The fact it’s made so much cash is probably a good indication we’ll get at least one more. There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than returning to the well for more money.
We’ll see what happens, but I find it hard to believe there won’t be at least one more after “Bad Boys for Life” has had so much financial success.