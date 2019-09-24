Will Smith To Star In The Netflix Movie ‘The Council’ About Harlem Mobsters

Will Smith will be starring in Netflix’s new movie “The Council” as infamous crime boss Nicky Barnes.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday:

Council aims to tell the story of an organized crime syndicate run by seven black mobsters who operated in Harlem in the 1970s. The men dreamed of a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionizing the drug game. Netflix is describing the story as centering on the Shakespearean court intrigue between the Council’s king, Nicky Barnes, dubbed “Mr. Untouchable” by The New York Times, and all the different members of the Council.

For those of you who don’t know the story of Nicky Smith, that problem can be solved with a simple Google search. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

To be honest with you, I had no idea who he was, but is story is nuts. I’m not going to ruin anything for you, but it’s a crazy life to live.

Something tells me that Will Smith will have no problem at all bringing his history to the big screen.

People love a good crime movie, especially when it revolves around organized crime. That’s just a fact, and there’s no other way to spin it.

A great crime movie that sounds similar to this one was “American Gangster,” which was an outstanding movie on every single level.

There’s obviously no release date yet for “The Council,” but I have a feeling a lot of people will be paying attention for more information as it comes out.

Anything that involves Will Smith and organized crime is something you can count me in for.