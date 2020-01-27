George Kittle Will Take Family Of Fallen Army Soldier Marin LaMar To The Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is taking the family of a fallen war hero to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN reported the following on the situation:

In conjunction with financial-services company USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Kittle has awarded the surviving family of Martin “Mick” LaMar a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where the Niners will play the Kansas City Chiefs. … Mick LaMar was a U.S. Army sergeant who was shot and killed while on his second tour of duty in Mosul, Iraq, on Jan. 15, 2011.

This is a great move from Kittle. This is a 100% all-class move from him and everybody else is involved. TAPS is one of the best organizations out there when it comes to Gold Star families. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They help with the surviving family members and everything that comes after you lose a family member. They do important work, and now Kittle is teaming up with them to bring the LaMar family to the Super Bowl.

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin “Mick” LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

Obviously, a trip to the Super Bowl isn’t going to heal the wounds of losing your father and husband. There’s nothing on this planet that’ll ever heal that pain.

It’s something that the family members will live with every single day for the rest of their lives. However, hopefully, Kittle’s kind actions with TAPS and USAA provide the family with an incredible experience.

The sacrifice of Martin LaMar should never be forgotten. Major props to Kittle for this unbelievably kind gesture of taking his family to the big game.