Miranda Lambert Says She Went Through A ‘Really Hard Time’ After Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda Lambert opened up about life following her divorce from Blake Shelton, sharing that she went through a “really hard time.”

“I spent a lot of time in this town [Nashville],” the 36-year-old country singer shared with the crowd during her tour over the weekend in a video posted on YouTube. The clip was shared by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

“It’s my second hometown, basically, at this point,” she added. “I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows.” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

Lambert continued, “I went through a really hard time in my life. I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a sh-t-show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.’ My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here.”

“I realized at that point somehow sitting there crying in my beer like we do when we sing country music, it healed me all the way,” the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer went on. “Like deep down, it healed me to the bone.”

The “Tin Man” hitmaker then explained that what she went through at that time was the inspiration for her latest song,”Dark Bars,” because “you don’t have to be in pain or hurting all the time if you just want to go sit somewhere in a dark corner and be by yourself with everybody.”

As previously reported, Lambert and country singer Blake Shelton divorced after four years of marriage in July 2015. She then shocked the world when news broke last year, around this time, that she had secretly tied the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.