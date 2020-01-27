REVIEW: ‘Joker’ Is An Outstanding Movie, Joaquin Phoenix Shines As The Legendary Villain

I finally got a chance to watch “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix, and it was excellent.

I was embarrassingly slow to watch the film about the iconic Batman villain, but I got a chance to bang it out Sunday.

It didn’t disappoint at all. The hype was through the roof. Everybody I knew who had seen it only praised it nonstop.

“Joker” was universally loved by the fans, it’s getting major award buzz and I knew I finally had to sit down and watch it.

Folks, it didn’t disappoint at all. I was locked in from the moment it started through the start of the credits. It wasn’t just a good performance from Phoenix.

It was arguably the best of his career. While there wasn’t much of an attempt to humanize Heath Ledger’s Joker in “The Dark Knight,” there is a huge attempt to humanize him here.

We learn the backstory of Arthur Fleck, how awful his childhood was, his connection to the Wayne family and much more.

He’s not just a murderous killer. The whole picture is painted for the audience. I won’t spoil anything, but the movie does a great job tying the Joker into the original Batman storylines about his parents and Gotham.

For those of you who have already seen it, sound off in the comments with what you thought about the movie. For those of you who haven’t, I suggest you watch it ASAP.