REVIEW: ‘The Gentlemen’ With Matthew McConaughey Is An Incredible Movie

“The Gentlemen” with Matthew McConaughey is an outstanding movie.

I'm going to keep this pretty spoiler-free because it'd be hard to hand out spoilers, and then have you guys enjoy it at the theater, which is what I want you all to do.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of McConaughey’s work, and I was pumped for “The Gentlemen” from the moment I saw the first preview.

The plot is reasonably simple. An American-born drug kingpin (McConaughey) in England is trying to sell off his empire to an American billionaire.

There are a lot of different competing interests, but that’s the baseline for the whole movie. Let me say this: “The Gentlemen” is one of the best movies I’ve seen in a very long time.

I put it right up there with some of McConaughey’s greatest work. There’s tons of twists and turns, the storytelling is incredible, the acting is outstanding and there’s plenty of unexpected developments along the way.

Plus, the supporting cast is all also great. It includes Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding and Jeremy Strong.

It’s the definition of a stacked lineup.

If you’re looking for a fun ride in the theaters with an A-list cast and McConaughey at his best, then you have to see “The Gentlemen.”

Trust me, it’s worth every single moment of your time.