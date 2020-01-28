Andy Reid Says He Supports Dress Codes That Include Tommy Bahama, Is Against Speedos

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an epic comment Tuesday when discussing his wardrobe.

“I like dress codes, as long as it’s Tommy Bahama … No speedos,” Reid told the media while wearing a Hawaiian shirt in a video shared by Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment below.

“I like dress codes, as long as it’s Tommy Bahama … No speedos!” Andy Reid, fashion icon. pic.twitter.com/0AOXkVbOkE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

This right here is why Andy Reid is the man. It’s Super Bowl week and he’s out here talking about how Tommy Bahama shirts are great but speedos aren’t.

This is the kind of content I live for when it comes to the NFL and football in general. He’s days away from the biggest game of his life, and he’s out here talking about speedos.

Are you not entertained?

If Reid has any guts at all, he’ll coach in his Hawaiian shirt against the 49ers. There’s nothing left to lose. It’s the last game of the year.

Win or lose, he’d immediately become an NFL legend. Do, Andy! Just do it!

