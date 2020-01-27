Majority Of America Is Cheering For The Kansas City Chiefs Over The 49ers In The Super Bowl

The majority of America is pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

According to a geotagged twitter data pulled by betonline.ag, the Chiefs were the team with the most support in 27 states. The 49ers got the most support in 23 states. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the map of the data below.

I’m not surprised at all. I’m not surprised one bit that the Chiefs have more public support than the 49ers. It’s just kind of impossible to hate them.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and they’re from the middle of America. They have all the necessary pieces to be a fan favorite.

They’re a bit grittier, they play in cold weather, they’re electric to watch, and they have a young superstar quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:57pm PST

None of this is a knock on the 49ers. Jimmy G is also a hell of a young passer, but they’re from San Francisco.

Teams from the coasts don’t exactly generate a lot of love from the middle of the country, and they’re not often viewed as gritty, especially when you’re talking about Silicon Valley.

Could they win? Sure, but will most Americans be cheering for them? Absolutely not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:50am PST

Make sure to tune in Sunday on Fox at 6:30 EST to catch all the action.