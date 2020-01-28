Is President Trump About To End Birthright Citizenship? We Sat Down With The Heritage Foundation’s Amy Swearer

Senior Legal Policy Analyst Amy Swearer of the Heritage Foundation sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss President Donald Trump’s latest move against birthright citizenship, and what it means for U.S. immigration and security.

President Donald Trump’s administration issued a directive for customs officers to stop pregnant women from traveling to the U.S. for the express purpose of having a child on U.S. soil, making the infant an American citizen. The phenomenon, called “birth tourism” by the Trump administration, happens up to 60,000 times per year, according to Swearer.

Trump has repeatedly criticized birthright citizenship, the provision of the 14th Amendment dictating that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen. (RELATED: OPINION: Birthright Citizenship Is No Constitutional Guarantee)

So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Birth tourism is a similar but separate issue to “anchor babies,” which refers to immigrants crossing the U.S. border illegally to give birth. Birth tourists enter the country legally on work or tourist visas.

Trump’s executive order gives U.S. customs agents across the globe more authority to act on suspicion that an applicant is only seeking access to the U.S. to give birth.

