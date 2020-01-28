Joaquin Phoenix Did ‘Joker’ Because He ‘Liked The Spirit Of The Film,’ Needed Several Months Of Meetings Before Agreeing

Joaquin Phoenix needed a bit of convincing before taking over the title character in “Joker.”

Todd Phillips told Deadline that the Hollywood legend “liked the spirit of the film, the sort of anti-comic book film.” (REVIEW: ‘The Gentlemen’ With Matthew McConaughey Is An Incredible Movie)

However, Phoenix didn’t rush to sign up. Phillips added that it took several meetings over “three or four months” to get him onboard the project.

Once he did agree to take over the role of the iconic villain, magic was made, and Phoenix could end up with an Academy Award.

For those of you who haven’t seen “Joker,” I suggest you do so at the first available opportunity. It’s an outstanding film.

It’s dark, it’s chilling, it makes you think, it humanizes the legendary villain from the Batman universe, and you won’t be able to look away.

While Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker is certainly different than Heath Ledger’s in “The Dark Knight,” I’d argue it’s just as good.

It’s different, but just as dark and chilling. We see the rise of the villain. We see what killed Arthur Fleck and what molded the Joker.

We’ll have to wait and see if Phoenix takes home an Academy Award for his performance in “Joker,” but I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.