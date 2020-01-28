Kristen Bell Opened Up About Her Marriage To Dax Shepard, Admitted It’s Anything But Perfect: ‘We Do Go To Therapy’

Kristen Bell opened up about her marriage to Dax Shepard as she shared details about a fight they got into recently which resulted in them not speaking to each other for three days.

“Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship,” the 39-year-old actress shared during her appearance with Justin Long for his podcast “Life Is Short With Justin Long.” The interview was noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kristen Bell Performs ‘Frozen’ Songs For Irma Victims)

“So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad, and the ugly and how we handle it,” she added. “Let’s not make it saccharin, and we really try hard to not make it saccharin, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes.”(RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Women’s Stories Are Suddenly Viewed As Important’)

The “Bad Moms” star then detailed a fight she got in with Shepard over housework in which the couple didn’t speak to each other for three days.

“I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them and then like one other thing,'” Bell explained. “I was like that’s ten minutes of work, I can say that.”

“He goes, ‘When you leave me notes, I feel really controlled,'” Kristen shared about what Dax told her the next day, in which he then explained how he felt about it.

“I don’t actually remember what happened, but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else,” she added. “I grabbed my pillow and I stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I’m crying. We don’t talk for three days.”

And the three-day standoff finally ended not with an apology, but after she brought home a rescue dog, which the “When In Rome” star was all for.

“I didn’t get an apology, but I got a dog,” Bell explained. “This is so much better than an apology. So I bring the dog home, it’s great. We never talked about that fight ever, but I will say this: Every single thing that I have needed done or thought, ‘I’d want help with this,’ since that fight, he has been ahead of. I couldn’t complain about him if I tried right now.”