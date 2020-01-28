Nike Sells Out Of Kobe Bryant Merchandise After His Death

Nike is out of Kobe Bryant merchandise.

According to Darren Rovell early Tuesday morning, Nike has completely sold out of Kobe gear following his death Sunday in a helicopter crash. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Told that Nike has not intentionally pulled any Kobe product off its website. Kobe product has actually sold out. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2020

I feel like I’ve said this a million times at this point, but I’ll say it again. It’s truly remarkable the attachment some people feel towards Kobe Bryant.

In the big picture, Nike selling out of jerseys isn’t really a big deal. Selling jerseys means nothing compared to the memories people are sharing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Some people can’t even talk about Kobe without crying. I don’t blame them one bit. A man who impacted a lot of lives died at the age of 41.

The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it. “The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad.”@elleduncanESPN #RIPGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/a2GpkY2Eb4 — Gian Cruz (@gianorama) January 28, 2020

Something tells me this won’t stop for the next several days. I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a ton of Kobe news until at least the Super Bowl.

Given the tragic nature of the former Lakers star’s death and his insane popularity, none of us should be surprised. He was a star, and every day since his death, we get reminded more and more of that fact.