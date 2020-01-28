Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo Has More Than 1.7 Million Signatures

A petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo is generating a ton of energy.

The petition, posted on Change.org following Bryant’s tragic death, has already gone incredibly viral with support. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

As of this moment, more than 1.7 million people have signed the petition to make Kobe Bryant the new logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Oct 22, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

As wild as this might sound, I can 100% see this happening. Will it happen? I have no idea. Could it happen? Without a doubt.

Kobe’s death this past Sunday sent shockwaves through the league, and it’s unlike any death in the world of sports that I’ve ever seen.

The only two who might even come close are Pat Tillman and Dale Earnhardt, and I’m honestly not sure those two are even close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Mar 21, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

Kobe was one of the most successful basketball players to ever play the game. The man won five rings with the Los Angeles Lakers!

He also set an example for what it means to be a great professional athlete and athlete in general. His work ethic was the stuff of legends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:24am PST

The NBA probably won’t make a decision on this for a long time, but I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if it actually happened.