Clippers Guard Lou Williams Recalls Vintage Kobe Bryant Story

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams remembered Kobe Bryant on Monday with a memorable story about the late Lakers great.

Williams said that after the Lakers suffered a blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Kobe told the team they couldn't wear his shoe brand, because they were too soft.

“We got blew out in Portland,” Williams said. “He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft.”

We got blew out in Portland. He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft ???????? — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 28, 2020

Kobe was tragically killed at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other passengers. Since his death, players and coaches have commemorated the Lakers legend, telling stories about what Bryant meant to them.

This story from Williams is vintage Kobe, and perfectly illustrates why he meant so much to so many. He will be missed.