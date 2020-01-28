REPORT: Chargers Have ‘Moved On From Philip Rivers’

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly done with Philip Rivers as their quarterback.

According to Allan Bell, NFL insider Jay Glazer told Colin Cowherd during a Monday chat that the Chargers have “moved on from Philip Rivers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers.” – Jay Glazer just now on @TheHerd — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 27, 2020

The Chargers have “moved on” from Philip Rivers, per @JayGlazer. 38-year-old QB is set to hit free agency. He’s spent 16 seasons with the franchise. pic.twitter.com/ko2TmurExw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 27, 2020

It’s worth also noting that Ian Rapoport reported Monday night that while the Chargers could certainly move on from the face of the franchise, there’s still a chance they could franchise tag him.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chargers are working their way through their options on FA QB Philip Rivers, including possibly franchise tagging him. pic.twitter.com/4sCad4bh6q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2020

I don’t think this should come as a surprise to anybody. The writing has seemingly been on the wall for this move for a long time.

On top of these reports from Glazer and Rapoport, Rivers has also moved his family to Florida. It seems like Rivers himself is viewing his time with the Chargers as over.

The good news for Philips is that there’s 100% a team out there willing to give him another shot. Despite the Chargers having a bad 2019 campaign, he’s still a serviceable quarterback.

Is he going to lead your team to the Super Bowl? No. Is he the worst passer you could find to get under center? Absolutely not.

While Philips almost certainly has more than enough money in the bank, I have no doubt there’s at least one more payday out there waiting for him.