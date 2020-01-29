Watch HBO’s ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel: Kobe Bryant Retrospective’

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” has released an incredible video of Kobe Bryant.

Following Bryant’s tragic death this past Sunday, the hit HBO show released “Kobe Bryant Retrospective” for fans of the sport and the iconic guard. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

For fans of Bryant, you don’t want to miss this video. It’s an incredible dive into Kobe’s life. Give it a watch below.

We’ve had seemingly endless videos honoring Kobe, and we’ve had countless tributes on the internet. This one from Bryant Gumbel and HBO is right up there with the best of them.

It didn’t just cover his highlights. It dived into who Bryant was as a person, athlete, and what gave him his insane sense of drive.

We might not see somebody like Bryant for a very long time. We’ll see plenty of people with his athleticism. Guys like that are everywhere in the NBA.

However, finding a guy with his level of focus and determination is something that doesn’t grow on trees. It’s extremely rare, and it helped propel him to five titles with the Lakers.

Keep checking back for more tributes when we have them. They’re certainly not in short supply.