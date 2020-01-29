Shaq Cries While Remembering Kobe Bryant, Says He Wishes He Could Talk To Him One More Time

Shaquille O’Neal had some heartbreaking comments when remembering his former teammate Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and Shaq starred together for several years on the Los Angeles Lakers, and were one of the greatest duos in league history. Following Kobe’s tragic death this past Sunday, Shaq reflected on the situation and all the things they’ll now never get to do together. He also talked about how tough this situation has been on him. It’s just brutal to watch. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:33pm PST

“With the loss of my father, my sister and my [inaudible], that’s the only thing I wish I could do. Just say something to him again,” Shaq said Tuesday night during a conversation with the TNT NBA crew as tears streamed down his face.

Watch the full video below. I’d recommend grabbing some tissues because this one is incredibly sad.

Shaq, we are so sorry for your loss. Still just can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/k1G6muE06C — Overtime (@overtime) January 29, 2020

Of all the tributes I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter accident, this one from Shaq might honestly be the toughest to sit through.

Kobe and Shaq were a duo unlike anything we’d seen before. Kobe was the electric guard and Shaq was the dominant big man.

Together, they led the Lakers to three titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:46pm PST

They didn’t always get along, and they occasionally butted heads. However, there’s no doubt the two of them were absolutely incredible on the court together.

It’s clear that his death has hit Shaq in a big way. It’s going to take a long time to get over this situation, and some people might never get over it.

What a tragedy on every level.