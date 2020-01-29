Super Bowl 54 Is A ‘No Drone Zone’

The Federal Aviation Administration announced some strict policies Monday for drones at Super Bowl 54.

The FAA said that Hard Rock Stadium has a strict “No Drone Zone” for Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, according to a public statement. Drones are also prohibited around the Miami Beach Convention Center, hosting the NFL Super Bowl Experience and Bayfront Park, the host of Super Bowl live. Drone operators that enter the area during the Super Bowl could receive penalties of up to $30,000 dollars and potential criminal prosecution.

The FFA also released a video to inform fans. The video says, “Enjoy the Super Bowl, leave you’re drone at home!”

Drones were used last year during Maroon 5’s performance to spell out the word “ONE” and “LOVE”. Tethered drones were also used for security at the event and were praised by counter-terrorism officials for their usefulness. (RELATED: One Million Moms Group Calls On NFL To Keep Superbowl LIV ‘Clean and Family-Friendly’)

More standard security measures like street blocking, uniformed and undercover police officers, bomb-sniffing dogs, and metal detectors will also be present, according to the Associated Press. Anthony Salisbury, chief of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Miami, said law enforcement agencies must be prepared.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Salisbury said, per AP. “This is a high-profile event. It’s the same with every Super Bowl. Nothing is being taken for granted.”

Flights to and from Miami International Airport will not be affected by the flight restrictions. Six drones were confiscated at last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, according to the FBI.