‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary

Former childhood actor Shaun Weiss was arrested for being under the influence of methamphetamine and burglary.

Weiss, most known for his role as Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a car in a garage while under the influence of meth, according to a report published Wednesday by USA Today.

The Marysville Police Department confirmed the arrest on their Facebook page.

Officers were called to a home in Marysville, California, by the homeowner who claimed there was an unknown person in his garage.

“The homeowner said he was the only person who lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” the statement read. “Officer’s made entry into the garage and observed a male subject inside of the homeowner’s vehicle.”

Police identified the man as Weiss through his driver’s license. (RELATED: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Goalie Arrested On Suspicion Of Meth Possession)

“Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” the statement continued. “Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his.”

Weiss was booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held on $52,500 bail.

Weiss is also known for roles on “The Cosby Show,” “Saved By The Bell: The New Class,” “Boy Meets World” and “King Of Queens.”