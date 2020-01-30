U.S. Life Expectancy Up For First Time In Four Years

Life expectancy rose in the U.S. in 2018 for the first time in four years, according to data released Thursday by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Life expectancy increased that year from 78.6 to 78.7 years, according to the report. The decline in life expectancy over the past three years was largely due to a spike in overdose deaths, which declined in 2018. (RELATED: Nation’s Largest Drug Distributors Reach $260 Million Settlement In Opioid Crisis Case)

67,367 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018, down 4.1% from 2017. This marks the first time since 1999 that overdose related deaths declined in the U.S. (RELATED: James Younger Situation Raises More Questions About Transgender Drug Linked To Thousands Of Medical Complications)

Another major reason for the increase in life expectancy was a 2.2% decline in cancer rates, which is always one of the lead causes of death in America. Despite the overall increase in life expectancy, suicide deaths continued to rise by 1.4%.

The CDC report also found a surge in pregnancy related deaths from 12.7 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017 to 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018.