Rand Paul Reads The Question He Wasn’t Allowed To Ask On The Senate Floor

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday read the question he intended to ask during the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at a press conference, saying he was not trying to oust the whistleblower.

“My question is not about a ‘whistleblower.’ My question is about the actions of known Obama partisans within the NSC and House staff and how they are reported to have conspired before impeachment proceedings had even begun,” Paul said during a press conference after Chief Justice John Roberts would not read Paul’s written question on the floor.

Roberts, did the same thing on Wednesday, choosing not to read Paul’s question.

WATCH:

Sen. @RandPaul: “My question made no reference to any whistleblower…” He then reads the question. “I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked.” pic.twitter.com/D2iafDrv4X — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

My exact question was: and are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings. 2/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020 Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together 1/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

Senator @RandPaul sends question to the desk during Impeachment Trial. Chief Justice Roberts: “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.” pic.twitter.com/CCeB33HnRP — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

In early November, Paul said that he may out the whistleblower during House Democrats’ impeachment trial, saying he “probably will” decide to release the identity of the whistleblower, who has still not been named. (RELATED: Rand Paul Demands Media Print Whistleblower’s Name)

Paul has continued to defend Trump, as Democrats continue to try to impeach the president, saying Sunday that Trump “has every right to withhold aid” to Ukraine if he believed there was significant corruption present in the country. (RELATED: Rand Paul: President ‘Has Every Right To Withhold Aid’ If He Suspects Corruption)

The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers.