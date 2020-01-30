If Democrats Have Such A Strong Impeachment Case, Why Do They Keep Lying About It?

On today’s podcast we get into the question and answer segment of the impeachment trial and how Democrats continue to take quotes out of context to lie to the American people. Also, the John Bolton drama continues to grow and it keeps looking worse for the former National Security Advisor, and Elizabeth Warren wants to criminalize spreading “disinformation” online, Democrats should worry.

Listen to the show:

Day 1 of the question and answer section of the impeachment trial is in the books and just how weak the case for removal is was on full display. To distract from this, Democrats and the media focused on something Alan Dershowitz said, taking it completely out of context and twisting it to imply he’d said something he did not. We have the audio and dissect the left’s lies about it.

The drama surrounding John Bolton’s manuscript continues as more information emerges that shows a series of “coincidences” that led to the mysterious “leak” to the New York Times. How many coincidences does it take to seem like more than a coincidence? We have the story.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is spinning down the drain. In a desperate attempt to save it, she’s embracing even more crazy – this time, proposing criminalizing spreading disinformation online. Says a lot about what she thinks appeals to Democratic voters. We get into it.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.