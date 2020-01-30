Watch The Final Trailer For The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Fantasy Island’

The final trailer for “Fantasy Island” has dropped, and it looks great.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Obviously, that’s not much for those of us who never saw the TV show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasy Island (@fantasyislandmovie) on Nov 8, 2019 at 9:00am PST

However, what I can tell you for sure is that the movie looks incredible. It looks like it’ll mess with our minds, scare us and provide the audience with plenty of twists and turns.

I don’t know what more you could ever ask for out of a horror movie. Give the final trailer a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be so lit. It also comes out Feb. 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

I’d rather watch this movie a billion times than focus on that holiday. Give me the gore over the romantic dinner.

Plus, the cast is also loaded with Michael Peña and Lucy Hale. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts, and make sure to catch it starting Feb. 14.