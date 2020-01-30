Rep. McCarthy Thinks Democrats Are Favoring Impeachment Over The American People

In a press briefing Thursday morning House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that House Democrats have done nothing but work to impeach President Donald Trump, saying “The Democrat Majority only has one thing to show, a continual investigation of this President, instead of working on what the American people expect us to do.”

Trump was impeached by the United States House of Representatives in December, after which, the Senate took over the impeachment proceedings.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, spoke just minutes prior to Rep. McCarthy, stating “We’ve been working on our agenda, results, for the American people the whole time. We have sent 400 bills, 275 of them bipartisan, to Mitch McConnell’s desk.”

Speaker Pelosi would not comment on whether or not the House would bring in additional witnesses if the Senate does not vote to permit witness testimony in the impeachment trial of President Trump. (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Says There Will Be No ‘Bargaining’ In Exchange For Hunter Biden Testimony)

“This is in the Senate now…We did our job. We had a strong case for impeachment of the President of the United States. No matter what the senators, have the courage or not to do, he will be impeached forever.” Said Speaker Pelosi.

Trump, along with Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton have been impeached by the House. President Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate.

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff stated during the question and answer segment of the impeachment trial yesterday that, “This would be the first impeachment trial in the history of the Republic with no witnesses.

The Senate will likely vote tomorrow on whether or not witnesses will be allowed to testify during the impeachment trial. If the Senate does not pass the vote, then Trump is expected to be acquitted shortly thereafter.