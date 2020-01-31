Draymond Green Dribbles Onto The Court During Inbounds Play

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had a very embarrassing moment during a Thursday night loss to the Celtics.

Green was handed the ball by the ref to inbound it. Instead of doing that, the NBA star decided to just dribble it right up the court! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. Watch the embarrassing moment below.

Draymond, what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/1MBABWlWKJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2020

If there was a single video to sum up just how bad the Warriors have been this year, that might be the perfect one.

What the hell was Draymond Green doing? That’s a mistake little kids know not to make.

If children learning to play the sport know not to do it, how does a guy getting paid millions of dollars like Draymond Green make that mistake?

To say it’s embarrassing might be an understatement. It’s truly mind-boggling how Green allowed that to happen.

It’s also incredible how the Warriors went from being one of the best teams in the NBA to becoming a joke. Even without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, you’d think they’d at least be competitive.

That’s not the case at all. They’re just straight garbage.

Be better, Golden State. Be much better!