Draymond Green Calls The NCAA A ‘Dictatorship’

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn’t a fan of the NCAA.

The NCAA has been in the news a ton after California passed a law letting college athletes to profit off of their likeness. The NBA star is a big fan because he thinks the NCAA is running a dictatorship.

“It’s backwards and someone needs to force this dictatorship to change because that’s exactly what it is. It’s no different than any country ran that’s by dictators. The NCAA is a dictatorship,” Green said in a video shared by SportsCenter late Monday afternoon.

While I understand Green’s point, it’s a little absurd to compare the NCAA to a dictatorship. Nobody is holding a gun to the heads of college athletes forcing them to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s just not realistic. You know what happens if you speak out against a real dictator? You get shot. It’s that simple.

If you walk down the streets of North Korea shouting out against the government, then you just die. Last time I checked that’s not how the NCAA works.

Don’t get me wrong here. I’m far from an NCAA apologist. I hate the NCAA just as much as the next guy, but let’s not get it twisted here.

The NCAA isn’t a dictatorship. It’s a governorship body that people voluntarily participate in. Is it awful? Yes.

Is playing college football the equivalent of living in Pyongyang. Not a chance in hell. Let’s keep things in perspective. Otherwise, we’re just going to get off track, which doesn’t help anybody.

The NCAA sucks, I want to see some serious changes but it’s not Berlin circa 1937.