HBO Releases Episode Five Of ‘The Outsider’ Early Due To The Super Bowl

HBO has released the fifth episode of “The Outsider” early.

The latest episode of the sinister mystery, which is called “Tear-Drinker,” will air on television at the normal 9:00 EST time, but it can be streamed right now. (REVIEW: HBO‘s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

The reason why? Well, it’s super simple. The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers is Sunday night, and the network doesn’t want viewers having to choose.

So, they dropped it early for fans of “The Outsider” to consume early, and I couldn’t be more excited.

This is also a veteran move by HBO to recognize the situation, act quickly and give the fans what we want.

If you’re reading this, it means you also love “The Outsider.” There’s also a very high chance you love football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:00am PST

Asking people to choose between the Super Bowl and a hit TV show would be a losing venture on all sides. Nobody wants to split their time on Super Bowl Sunday.

We just want to watch the game. Major props to HBO for releasing the fifth episode of “The Outsider” early.

Now, let’s kick back, grab a beer and enjoy “Tear-Drinker.” Can’t wait to see what happens!