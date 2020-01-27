REVIEW: New ‘The Outsider’ Episode ‘Que Viene El Coco’ Reveals Major Developments, Is Incredibly Chilling

The newest episode of “The Outsider” on HBO was outstanding.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We knew going into “Que Viene El Coco” we were probably going to get some clues about the villain causing all the deaths in the hit series.

The main clue was that the episode title translates in English to “the bogeyman is coming.” In the biggest reveal of the episode, Holly learns at the end that the bad guy is essentially just that. It’s the boogeyman. (REVIEW: HBO‘s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

It goes by different names in different cultures, but in one of the best lines in recent TV history, it’s said that El Coco feeds on the grief. It kills the kids and then sticks around to take the grieving family members for dessert.

The boogeyman theory is pretty much confirmed when the teenage kid who saw him draws him out for Ralph and the police.

Speaking of our guy Ralph, he also seems to have learned that whatever causes a person to become a killer is passed through contact.

There’s a scene where he’s breaking down the strip club footage, and I’ll be honest, I’m not really sure what the whole thing about the handshake and scratch was about.

However, we do now know Terry appears to have been cut by the nurse who later murdered two children and committed suicide.

On top of all of that, Jack also shot a deer, proceeded to maul it and dropped off a bunch of stuff into the woods. This seemed to go inline with the vampire theory some had been floating.

There’s also now a female prisoner in the mix also accused of murder, and she had sex with Heath (the nurse who committed suicide last episode).

In the sex scene, he’s seen bleeding down his back. He’s also seen in security footage running into Terry, and possibly spreading the virus.

Again, we have somebody accused of a murder with an alibi but with their DNA all over the scene. By my count, there’s no three people in this situation. There’s Terry, Heath and Maria, who is the woman Holly speaks with.

In a chilling moment, it seemed like Maria was going to reveal the true killer before saying she’d be put in a mental hospital if she did.

All the way around, it was a crazy episode with tons of developments. We now seem to know how Terry got infected and seem to have a pretty solid idea on who the killer is.

The only question now is whether or not Ralph can put it all together and stop the evil at play. Tune in Sunday!