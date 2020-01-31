Jaguars Quarterback Gardner Minshew: ‘I Plan On Working To Be The Starter’

It sounds like Gardner Minshew fully plans to be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Minshew, who just recently finished his road trip across America, spoke with Dan Patrick about the future Wednesday, and was asked if he plans on starting over Nick Foles in 2020.

“I hope to be the starting. I plan on working to be the starter. You know, trying to prove that everyday I’m there,” Minshew told the legendary sportscaster.

You can watch his full comments below.

How dumb would the Jaguars need to be in order to start Nick Foles in 2020? The man didn’t win a single game as a starter in 2019!

I like Nick Foles. He’s a good guy, and he’s not exactly a bum on the field. Having said that, let’s not get it twisted.

The Jaguars are Gardner Minshew’s team.

Minshew let the NFL on fire last season as a rookie sensation coming out of Washington State. The mustached American football icon took Jacksonville by storm, and he became one of the biggest stories of the year.

He also was able to actually win some games as the starter, which again, Nick Foles didn’t get done.

Doug Marrone should be fired on the spot if Foles runs out onto the field to take the first snap in 2020. He should be fired immediately.

This is Minshew’s show now, and anybody who disagrees just doesn’t know football.