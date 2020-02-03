Bleacher Report Releases Video Of NFL Players Honoring Kobe Bryant

Bleacher Report dropped an incredible video honoring Kobe Bryant prior to the Super Bowl Sunday.

In the video by the popular publication, a ton of different NFL players reflected on Kobe’s legacy and what he meant to them. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

We’ve seen a ton of different tributes since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California, and this one is right up there with the best of them.

“[It] makes you wanna value every moment.” The Chiefs, 49ers and other NFL stars pay tribute to Kobe ahead of #SuperBowlLIV ???? pic.twitter.com/zTrhRpZlv0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, it’s truly remarkable watching the impact Kobe had on so many different people get showcased over and over again.

It seems like pretty much every athlete on the pro level has a story about how the five-time NBA champion touched their life.

He had a relentless work ethic, he dominated the NBA for years and years with the Lakers and he set the tone with an incredible attitude.

Despite the fact he played in the NBA, it’s safe to say his mindset had a big impact on a lot of people playing in the NFL.

The video above is proof of that fact.

Props to Bleacher Report for the awesome video.