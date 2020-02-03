Quarterback Chase Brice Commits To Duke After Leaving Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is headed to the Duke Blue Devils.

Brice, who backed up Trevor Lawrence for the Tigers, announced Sunday on his Instagram that he was taking his talents to Duke after transferring.

View this post on Instagram Thankful for this opportunity! #dukegang???? A post shared by Chase Brice (@chasebrice) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

This is a huge get for Duke. This is great news for their football program. Brice got a bit lost in the hype of Trevor Lawrence, but he’s a very good quarterback.

It’s just hard to get on the field when arguably the best college quarterback in a generation is ahead of you on the depth chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Brice (@chasebrice) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:13pm PST

Brice sat on the bench for long enough, and he wanted to get on the field. You can’t blame him at all for transferring, and he landed at another ACC program.

Let’s also not forget that Brice was instrumental to Clemson’s national title run two seasons ago. When Lawrence went down against Syracuse, Brice came in and led the Tigers to the win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Brice (@chasebrice) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

If he hadn’t played so well in that game, there’s a very real chance Clemson wouldn’t have won the championship over Alabama.

It should be a ton of fun to see what he can do with Duke, but there’s no doubt this is big news for the Blue Devils.