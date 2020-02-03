How Will We Survive The Coming Months Now That Football And The NFL Are Officially Over?

The football season is officially in the books, and we’re now headed into the dark abyss that is the offseason.

With the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl over the 49ers this past Sunday night, we now have several months without college or NFL action.

It’s in these dark times that we must be stronger than ever. Will the XFL help with that? Sure, but these are trying and ominous times.

The days will seem colder, the food won’t seem as good, the beer will be a shade warmer, the women won’t be as attractive, we’ll be less motivated to get out of bed in the morning and life will just seem a bit pointless.

That’s the world we now have until August. I wish I could spin something different for all of you, but I just can’t.

I get paid to speak the truth, and the truth is these coming months will test our resolve.

We’ve got spring ball on the horizon, we’ll have virtually nothing other than baseball in the summer and then we’ll get into August camp for the NFL and college.

I know it’s going to seem impossible at times, but you just have to keep on pushing. I promise the college season will be here before you know it.

I’ll see you all on the other side with my game plans ready to roll. In the meantime, pour out a few beers for the hell of a fun season we just went through!