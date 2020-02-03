Breaking Down The Biggest Caucus Suckers In Iowa — NEXT WEEK! (this morning) Episode 2

It’s a new week, so you know we’ve got a episode of, NEXT WEEK! (this morning), the only show that breaks news BEFORE it happens.
Each week, host Christian Datoc will run down the biggest upcoming events in worlds of politics, sports, movies, television, pop culture and internet. It’s basically The Colbert Report, before he sold out. Or Last Week Tonight, but way less British.
Here’s what we covered this week:
- The NBA is defiling Kobe Bryant’s grave for money
- Renaming the new batch of emojis
- The Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump is about to end
- Who will survive Monday’s Iowa Caucuses
- PLUS – extra quick coronavirus update
WATCH:
