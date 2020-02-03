Watch What Happened When Joe Walsh Asked Iowa Caucus Crowd If They Want ‘Four More Years Of The Donald Trump Show’

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh didn’t get the answer he was hoping for when he asked an Iowa caucus crowd if they wanted “four more years of the Trump show.”

Democrats snagged all the headlines, but Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld were at Northview Middle School in Ankeny, IA on Monday to make their case against President Donald Trump in the GOP primary. It soon became clear, however, that the crowd was all-in for another candidate.

Daily Caller opinion columnist Alex Plitsas captured several clips of the action and posted them to Twitter.

Just arrived at the @IowaGOP caucus in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny at @AnkenyNorthview for @DailyCaller . Lots of @realDonaldTrump supporters visible amongst those assembling. No obvious Weld or Walsh supporters. #IACaucus #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/LGYQjhJk1D — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

After Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, made her case for the president to warm applause, Weld took the stage to “jeers and boos.”

.@LaraLeaTrump reads a letter to the Iowa voters from @realDonaldTrump citing his accomplishments. The crowd responds loudly and with approval. #IACaucus #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/TT0qnsSFle — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

Next up is @GovBillWeld who is initially met with a few jeers and boos. The crowd then goes silent as someone calls for the crowd to “not be like that.” #IACaucus #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/agSHSwPTv0 — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

.@GovBillWeld delivers a very technical policy focused speech about his beliefs and his record of success in Massachusetts. He attempts to differentiate himself from the President on free trade and as a rational actor that allies can count on. #IACaucus #Election2020 — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

.@GovBillWeld finishes his speech after acknowledging that in his opinion, @realDonaldTrump was the best candidate in 2016 who is “different” (which drew laughs from the crowd). He doesn’t attack the President and is given a round of applause. — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

Then, it was Walsh’s turn:

Finally, former US Rep Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom grabs the microphone and introduces himself loudly as a conservative and graduate of @uiowa He then acknowledges that he believes most people in the room will@vote for @realDonaldTrump #IACaucus #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/IlRl0WhYfR — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

When the former Illinois one-term congressman, who once supported the president before turning on him and deciding to launch his own primary bid, “scolded” the crowd for voting for Trump, he was “met with boos,” Plitsas reported. (RELATED: ‘Out Of The Political Closet’: Bill Kristol Says He’s A Democrat Now. Twitter Reactions Pull No Punches)

Former US Rep @WalshFreedom tells the crowd that he will “be decent” and that the party is losing people of color, women, and young people. He scolded them for cheering @realDonaldTrump tweets and is met with boos. He is shouted down before finishing. pic.twitter.com/VRH8f0Wse3 — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

Someone in the crowd yelled “yes” and several applauded when Walsh asked if they wanted “four more years of the Donald Trump show.”

Former Rep Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom concludes by saying that if people want “4 more years of the @realDonaldTrump show… He is then cut off by the crowd who yell “yes!” and applaud loudly #IACaucus #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/8pZLpGaSko — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

“Last thing I’ll say, if you want four more years of a president who wakes up every morning and makes every day about himself, then vote for Donald Trump,” Walsh said before the crowd jeered and booed again.

Neither Walsh nor Weld won any supporters: