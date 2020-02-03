Politics

Watch What Happened When Joe Walsh Asked Iowa Caucus Crowd If They Want ‘Four More Years Of The Donald Trump Show’

Joe Walsh speaks to Iowa caucus goers (Twitter screengrab)

(Twitter screengrab)

Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh didn’t get the answer he was hoping for when he asked an Iowa caucus crowd if they wanted “four more years of the Trump show.”

Democrats snagged all the headlines, but Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld were at Northview Middle School in Ankeny, IA on Monday to make their case against President Donald Trump in the GOP primary. It soon became clear, however, that the crowd was all-in for another candidate.

Daily Caller opinion columnist Alex Plitsas captured several clips of the action and posted them to Twitter.

After Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, made her case for the president to warm applause, Weld took the stage to “jeers and boos.”

Then, it was Walsh’s turn:

When the former Illinois one-term congressman, who once supported the president before turning on him and deciding to launch his own primary bid, “scolded” the crowd for voting for Trump, he was “met with boos,” Plitsas reported. (RELATED: ‘Out Of The Political Closet’: Bill Kristol Says He’s A Democrat Now. Twitter Reactions Pull No Punches)

Someone in the crowd yelled “yes” and several applauded when Walsh asked if they wanted “four more years of the Donald Trump show.”

“Last thing I’ll say, if you want four more years of a president who wakes up every morning and makes every day about himself, then vote for Donald Trump,” Walsh said before the crowd jeered and booed again.

Neither Walsh nor Weld won any supporters: