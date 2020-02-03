Zion Williamson Throws Down Monster Dunk Off Of Pass From Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson threw down a monster dunk Sunday during a loss to the Houston Rockets.

Williamson caught a lob thrown from half-court by his teammate Lonzo Ball, and he absolutely smashed it with authority. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just the latest example that Zion Williamson might not be human. Watch the unreal display of athleticism below.

Zo with the lob to Zion from beyond half court ???? pic.twitter.com/6M9471EqpR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all. That’s the kind of freak of nature athleticism that comes around once a generation.

We had to wait a long time for Zion’s NBA debut, and he didn’t disappoint at all once he finally took to the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:29pm PST

When Zion takes flight, you know you’re in for a wild show every single time. It doesn’t even make sense to me how it’s possible to have the kind of bounce he does.

I can’t touch the net, and he’s out here putting his head above the rim. It’s truly remarkable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Feb 1, 2020 at 2:43pm PST

I can’t wait to see what Zion does next. I have no doubt it’ll be awesome.