Big Ten Rule Proposal Would Allow Players To Transfer One Time Without Sitting Out

The Big 10 has proposed a rule that would allow athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out.

CBS Sports reported the following on the proposed rule:

The Big Ten quietly proposed legislation last year that would allow players in every sport to transfer once in their careers without sitting out a year in residence at their new institution. If adopted, the legislation would mark one of the biggest competitive changes in the history of college sports. … The Big Ten’s proposal was largely unknown in NCAA circles. It went unpublished by the NCAA as it wound its way through the legislative cycle in October 2019. On Nov. 1, the NCAA Board of Directors put a moratorium on “transfer-related” proposals for the 2019-20 legislative calendar.

As much as I love the B1G, this is a really bad idea. It’s hard for me to put into words how bad of an idea it would be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We already have enough problems with transfers. For example, we have kids who got immediate eligibility waivers (Justin Fields and Tate Martell) while others were denied, and there seems to be no consistency at all.

Transferring in the NCAA is an utter mess. The last thing we need is a rule where kids can move around like it’s free agency.

To say that’d end poorly would be a huge understatement. I have no issue with players transferring. I don’t at all. As fans, we should want what’s best for the athletes.

At the same time, allowing the NCAA to essentially have free agency is a terrible proposal. I love the Big 10, but you know something they’ve suggested is bad when I’m out here ripping it.

You want to transfer? Fine, but you should have to sit a year or at least part of the year unless there is a very serious reason why you left.

If there’s a family emergency or a family medical situation, then fine. Leaving just for the sake of leaving can’t be tolerated.

This isn’t the NFL or NBA. It’s college athletics, and should be treated as such.