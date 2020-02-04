Jason Chaffetz: Why Does Adam Schiff Have A Security Clearance When ‘He Continues To Lie’

Former Republican Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz asked Tuesday why Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff should possess a security clearance when “he continues to lie.”

Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor and analyst, told “Fox & Friends” that Schiff failed to sell his impeachment case during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. “They didn’t convince anybody,” he said, before moving on to comment on some of impeachment manager Schiff’s statements during the trial.

“I still, to this day, do not understand why Adam Schiff has a security clearance. He continues to lie. He continues to put out information that he knows is not true. He has stood in front of the United States Senate and talked about things that are not in the impeachment,” Chaffetz said. “I think he is a terrible embarrassment and somebody has got to, I hope, answer the question, ‘why do you have a security clearance?'” (RELATED: Trump Reluctant To Share Intelligence With Democrats Because of ‘Crooked, Corrupt’ Adam Schiff)

A Fox host reminded Chaffetz of how, just the night before, Schiff had suggested that the president could sell Alaska back to Russia in exchange for aid in the 2020 election if abuse of power was not found to be an impeachable offense.

“Give away Alaska. How do Democrats with a straight face say we can’t have Donald Trump in the presidency because, well, we are worried about the integrity of the election. Time to maybe go look in the mirror here a little bit, folks.” (RELATED: White House Lawyer: Schiff ‘Untruthful On Whistleblower And Russian Collusion)

Although it was rejected by the Mueller report, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff recently resurrected the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy after admitting he had no evidence to substantiate the claim that the Trump campaign worked with Russia to help win the 2016 presidential election.

During his opening statement during the House impeachment inquiry, Schiff fabricated the contents of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019.

In a Sunday morning interview, Schiff claimed that he had “proved” that Trump had committed impeachable offenses, planned to “cheat” in the upcoming presidential election and should be removed from office.