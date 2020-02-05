Anonymous Academy Awards Member Gives Brutal Review Of Barack Obama’s Documentary ‘American Factory’

An anonymous member of the Academy Awards gave a brutal review of the Obama-produced documentary “American Factory.”

The review detailed which films would receive the member’s vote and was published by the The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like ‘American Factory’ — when the Chinese boss says ‘We’re better than them’ and they show the American workers as big fat slobs, I thought to myself, ‘Why is Obama attaching himself to this?'” the anonymous member wrote regarding the documentary.

She went on to choose “Honeyland” to win Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9. (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination)

“‘Honeyland’ got my vote, though, because it’s a beautiful story about saving the environment that is told so simply, without hammering us over the head like Greta whatever,” the member added.

“American Factory” was produced by Higher Ground, which is the company owned by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. The documentary was the first film produced by the Obamas. As previously reported, the documentary was made by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.

The film focused on the China-based manufacturing company Fuyao Glass and the opening of a U.S.-based plant in 2016.

Michelle praised the film on her Instagram after its Oscars nomination was announced.

“What Julia and Steve capture on film is at times painful, at times exhilarating, but always thoughtful and always real—exactly the kind of story Barack and I wanted to lift up with Higher Ground Productions,” she captioned a photo of the filmmaking team.